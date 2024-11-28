Logo
Business

Amazon develops video AI model, The Information reports
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Nov 2024 10:01AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2024 10:49AM)
:E-commerce giant Amazon has developed new generative artificial intelligence (AI) that can process images and videos in addition to text, making it less reliant on AI startup Anthropic, The Information reported on Wednesday.

The development of the new AI model will help Amazon reduce its reliance on Anthropic's Claude chatbot, a popular offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The new large language model (LLM), code-named Olympus, will be able to understand scenes in images and videos and help customers search for specific scenes, such as a winning basketball shot, using simple text prompts, according to the report.

Last week, Amazon invested an additional $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, mirroring a $4 billion investment made last year in September to capitalize on generative AI technology.

Amazon may announce Olympus as soon as next week at the annual AWS re:Invent customer conference, the Information added, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

The online retailer has been seeking to counter a perception that its competitors Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have taken a lead in developing generative AI.

Source: Reuters

