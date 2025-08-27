Amazon to extend corporate pay structure, benefits to Whole Foods employees

Amazon.com will extend its corporate staff programs, including pay structure and benefits, to U.S. corporate employees at its Whole Foods chain of supermarkets, aiming to integrate its grocery businesses more closely.

The e-commerce giant said on Wednesday it would fully align benefits for all corporate employees across grocery units by December 2026, and that Whole Foods Market corporate employees would retain their in-store discount perks until then.

They will also get a discount code offering a 10 per cent discount on Amazon merchandise, and gain access to Amazon's online portal that offers its U.S. employees deals on items such as phone plans, car insurance and travel and entertainment.

"As shared with employees in June, Whole Foods Market corporate employees will move to the same programs and offerings as the rest of Amazon corporate employees ... creating one consistent experience across teams," spokesperson Lauren Snyder said.

The move will help Amazon streamline collaboration across divisions such as Whole Foods, the "Amazon Fresh" network of online and physical grocery stores, and its cashierless convenience store banner, Amazon Go.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move on Wednesday, saying Whole Foods employees will have about a month to review their new titles, salaries and benefits.

Amazon has been sharpening focus on its grocery offerings in the U.S., expanding its Prime fast-delivery option to perishable food items and adding new cities in a bid to better compete with retailers such as Walmart and Kroger, as well as delivery services including Instacart.

The company has pledged more than $4 billion towards expanding its delivery network in the U.S. by the end of 2026, primarily focusing on small towns and rural areas.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, when the supermarket chain was known for offering organic foods at higher prices. Following the acquisition, Amazon moved to slash prices and offer Whole Foods groceries via its Prime subscription.