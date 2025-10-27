Logo
Amazon to invest $1.6 billion in Dutch operations, FD reports
The logo of Amazon is pictured at the company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, France, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

27 Oct 2025 02:12PM
AMSTERDAM :Amazon plans to invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in the Netherlands in the next three years, Dutch financial daily FD reported on Monday, citing the company's head for Belgium and the Netherlands.

The investment is partly aimed at the development of AI for entrepreneurs who sell their products on Amazon's platform, Eva Faic told FD.

Amazon has around 1,000 employees in the Netherlands, where its online sales trail those of market leader Bol.com, a subsidiary of retail firm Ahold Delhaize.

Earlier this month, Faic announced a $1.16 billion investment in Amazon's Belgian operations.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)

Source: Reuters
