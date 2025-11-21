Logo
Amazon to invest $3 billion to build data center in Mississippi
Amazon logo is seen in this illustration created on February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Nov 2025 01:06AM
Amazon said on Thursday it will invest at least $3 billion in Warren County, Mississippi to build a data center campus.

Source: Reuters
