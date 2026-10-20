Amazon to invest over €16 billion in Germany next year

Oct 20 : Amazon plans to invest more than €16 billion (about $18 billion) in Germany in 2027, the company said on Tuesday, to expand its cloud computing, AI, satellite internet and media businesses.

The investment is the e-commerce giant's latest move to grow its European operations as it races to expand cloud infrastructure across the region amid surging demand for AI services and growing competition among technology firms.

The package, announced at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, adds to more than €100 billion Amazon says it has invested in the country since 2010.

The latest investment includes €4.8 billion to expand Amazon Web Services' Frankfurt cloud region and AI infrastructure.

It also includes new logistics projects expected to create more than 3,000 jobs, development of the Amazon Leo satellite broadband network, and new Prime Video productions.

Amazon also plans to open a second robotics and AI research lab in Berlin.

Tuesday's commitment follows a €10 billion investment announced in June 2024 to expand its cloud infrastructure and logistics network in Germany, including €8.8 billion for AWS data centres.

($1 = 0.8911 euros)