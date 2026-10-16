Amazon launches two new portable AI listening devices 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 : Amazon on Thursday announced two new devices for listening to and recording people's information throughout the day to offer calendar reminders and other AI-driven insights under the Bee brand it acquired last year.

Frontier is a bracelet and Eclipse is a brick that resembles a portable magnetic charger. Users attach the devices to their smartphones. They aggregate information from calendars, apps like email and other points throughout the day that are accessed through an app or a website, Amazon said.

The Frontier bracelet costs $75 and the Eclipse $100, Amazon said.