Amazon must face price gouging lawsuit, US judge rules
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

06 Jan 2026 04:41AM (Updated: 06 Jan 2026 04:49AM)
Jan ‌5 : A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Amazon.com's bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the online ‌retailer of price ‌gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, found "unpersuasive" a ‍claim by Amazon that Washington state consumer protection laws were vague ​as applied ‌to pricing.

Consumers in the proposed class action ​claimed to suffer losses ⁠because Amazon ‌failed to take ​steps to prevent sellers from using its ‍platform to charge excessive ⁠prices.

Source: Reuters
