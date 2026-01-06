Amazon must face price gouging lawsuit, US judge rules

Jan 5 : A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Amazon.com's bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the online retailer of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, found "unpersuasive" a claim by Amazon that Washington state consumer protection laws were vague as applied to pricing.
Consumers in the proposed class action claimed to suffer losses because Amazon failed to take steps to prevent sellers from using its platform to charge excessive prices.