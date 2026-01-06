Jan ‌5 : A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Amazon.com's bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the online ‌retailer of price ‌gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, found "unpersuasive" a ‍claim by Amazon that Washington state consumer protection laws were vague ​as applied ‌to pricing.

Consumers in the proposed class action ​claimed to suffer losses ⁠because Amazon ‌failed to take ​steps to prevent sellers from using its ‍platform to charge excessive ⁠prices.