Amazon recovers from disruption as user reports fall sharply, Downdetector says
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in this illustration created on February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Nov 2025 07:57AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2025 08:23AM)
Amazon.com recovered for most users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak, more than 6,000 incidents were flagged for Amazon, Downdetector showed. That number has since dropped below 1,000, indicating a broad restoration of access.

Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports, also noted that Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm, experienced issues for a limited number of users.

"AWS services are operating normally," a spokesperson for AWS told Reuters.

In October, AWS faced an internet outage that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites.

Source: Reuters
