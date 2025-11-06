Amazon recovers from disruption as user reports fall sharply, Downdetector says

Amazon.com recovered for most users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak, more than 6,000 incidents were flagged for Amazon, Downdetector showed. That number has since dropped below 1,000, indicating a broad restoration of access.

Downdetector, which aggregates user-submitted reports, also noted that Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm, experienced issues for a limited number of users.

"AWS services are operating normally," a spokesperson for AWS told Reuters.

In October, AWS faced an internet outage that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites.