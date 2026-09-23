Logo
Logo

Business

Amazon rolls out new agentic AI for third-party sellers 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon rolls out new agentic AI for third-party sellers 

Amazon rolls out new agentic AI for third-party sellers 

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at its newly inaugurated office in Bengaluru, India, February 23, 2026, REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo

23 Sep 2026 09:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 : Amazon on Wednesday introduced a new agentic artificial intelligence service for third-party sellers on its main e-commerce site, expanding automation features for easier listing and inventory management. Agents are fast becoming the hottest area of growth in AI because they can perform multiple actions with little to no human intervention.Here are some details:

• Known as "workflows," the service runs continuously to carry out seller prompts such as an alert if their ratings suddenly decline or monitoring pricing for specific products.

• The Seller Assistant platform can store each seller's profile for custom recommendations, including for item pricing, promotions and inventory management.

• The seller agent can connect to AI tools that sellers already use through a plug-in, initially through Amazon's Quick and Anthropic's Claude services.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The new agent will be free for any seller to use and optional, said Amazon's Mary Beth Westmoreland, vice president of worldwide selling experience.

• Sellers can decide how much personal data they share with Amazon through the new agentic service.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement