Amazon ropes in Fay to offer dietitian services on telehealth platform

Amazon has teamed up with Fay to provide personalized, insurance-covered dietitian services through the e-commerce giant's digital health platform, the nutrition care startup said on Tuesday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The move makes Fay the first nutrition care provider on Amazon's Health Benefits Connector, which helps enrolled customers match with digital health companies for health conditions such as diabetes and musculoskeletal issues, as well as mental health support.

Fay uses artificial intelligence to match users with registered dietitians based on their goals and health history.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The startup did not disclose financial terms of the partnership.

CONTEXT

Amazon has been expanding into the healthcare industry for years, starting with the acquisition of PillPack for $750 million in 2018 and the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in 2020.

The company said it built its Health Benefits Connector, as nearly one in four U.S. adults remain unaware of the benefits available to them, even when provided by their employer or insurers.

Fay recently raised $50 million in a Series B round led by Goldman Sachs valuing it at $500 million, and operates a network of over 3,600 dietitians across all 50 U.S. states.

KEY QUOTES

"Nutrition is the single most underutilized lever in preventing chronic disease — and we believe it should be as easy to access as ordering from Amazon," Sammy Faycurry, CEO of Fay, said.