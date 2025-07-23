Logo
Logo

Business

Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI research lab, FT says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI research lab, FT says

Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI research lab, FT says

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in this illustration created on February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

23 Jul 2025 01:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon is shutting down its Shanghai artificial intelligence lab, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement