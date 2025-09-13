Amazon testing GM's electric delivery vans in sustainability push

Amazon.com has been testing General Motors' BrightDrop electric vans as part of its plan to bring 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by the end of the decade, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

A little more than a dozen vans are being tested, placing them among a fleet that includes electric vehicles built by Rivian, the company said. GM had sold 12 2024 model BrightDrop vans to Amazon in 2023.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the company regularly tests various vehicle options. The BrightDrop testing does not change its work with Rivian.

Amazon is Rivian's largest investor with a 16 per cent stake and has more than 25,000 of its vehicles in its fleet.

The e-commerce company began rolling out its electric delivery vans in the summer of 2022 and aims to reach net-zero carbon across its global operations by 2040.

GM has halted the production of the Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans, launched in 2021, at its assembly plant in Ontario until October due to slow sales.