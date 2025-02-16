Logo
Business

Amazon union hopeful in North Carolina alleges interference in election count
Amazon union hopeful in North Carolina alleges interference in election count

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Feb 2025 03:46AM
An upstart union in North Carolina alleged Amazon interfered with the vote counting process on Saturday at a warehouse near Raleigh.

The union, Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), said it could not display a livestream of votes on its website because the retailer made three workers leave who were going to report results. CAUSE alleged Amazon is "flagrantly violating labor law" and that the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees union votes, had "no issue with live-streaming the tally."

An Amazon spokesperson said she had no initial comment and the NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vote counting began at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) in Garner, North Carolina, where some 4,300 employees work. They could collectively bargain with Amazon if a simple majority approves the union. Voting began Monday.

Source: Reuters
