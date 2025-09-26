Amazon's AWS CEO chides staff for slow product rollouts

SAN FRANCISCO :Amazon Web Services' top executive admonished staff on Thursday for what he called slow product rollouts by the cloud computing provider at its premier Reinvent customer event in December, according to a transcript of a meeting reviewed by Reuters.

The Amazon unit typically announces its most ambitious new products and services at the annual conference in Las Vegas. Last year, for instance, AWS showed off its Nova chatbot, pitting it against OpenAI and other artificial intelligence rivals.

"Increasingly, we're finding that when we launch innovative new things at Reinvent it's valuable if we can actually launch them, as opposed to just pre-announce them," Garman said at an internal all-hands meeting.

"Customers want to be able to use our products when we talk about them, and we find that when we're slow and coming out with products, you lose some of that buzz."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was unclear which products Garman was referencing and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon has been grappling with a reputation for slipping behind rivals in developing AI products. On its most recent earnings call, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked Amazon CEO Andy Jassy about what he said was a narrative on Wall Street that "AWS is falling behind in genAI with concerns about share loss to peers."

Jassy defended the company in an unusual eight-minute rebuttal, saying AI was in the early stages of development and there will be multiple winners.

Still, Garman pressed his staff on Thursday. "The first and very most important thing we've got to do is make sure that we deliver on the roadmap that we have," he said.

Garman also pushed staff to ensure that AWS customers attend Reinvent in person, saying the December 1-5 conference is "not interesting if customers aren't there." The goal is to have over 60,000 attendees, said Garman, which would roughly match last year's total.