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Amazon's Ring launches flying camera, autonomous security robot
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Business

Amazon's Ring launches flying camera, autonomous security robot

Amazon's Ring launches flying camera, autonomous security robot

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

10 Nov 2026 10:12PM
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Nov 10 : Amazon's Ring on Tuesday launched a new robotics business with two autonomous security products, a flying indoor camera for homes and a roving security robot designed for businesses, as the company expands beyond its established lineup of home-security devices.

• Both devices - Ring Drone and Ring Rover - use Ring's AI Pilot system, which combines cameras, vision models, on-device sensors and cloud processing to map spaces, identify potential patrol points and navigate around obstacles, Amazon said

• The launch marks an expansion of Ring's security business, which began with video doorbells and has grown into a broader network of connected cameras, sensors and alarms.

• The company said the new robots are designed to work with the existing devices through the Ring app

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• Amazon will start shipping the Ring Rover Cam on December 16 at $999.99 in the US, and the Ring Drone Cam on January 27 at $249.99

• The Ring Drone can fly preset routes on demand or respond to alarms by flying to investigate

• The Ring Rover can patrol businesses autonomously, either on schedule or when needed

Source: Reuters
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