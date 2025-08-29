Logo
Logo

Business

Ambani's Reliance Jio aims for IPO by first half of 2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Ambani's Reliance Jio aims for IPO by first half of 2026

Ambani's Reliance Jio aims for IPO by first half of 2026

A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/ File Photo

29 Aug 2025 04:59PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2025 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Telecom and digital giant Reliance Jio Platforms is aiming to file for an initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026, setting the stage for one of India's highly anticipated stock market debuts.

Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman of parent firm Reliance Industries, told shareholders on Friday.

Jio aimed to expand its revenue, subscriber base and digital offerings for a higher valuation before an initial public offering, Reuters has reported exclusively in July.

On Friday, Ambani outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement