Ambani's Reliance Jio aims for IPO by first half of 2026

Telecom and digital giant Reliance Jio Platforms is aiming to file for an initial public offering (IPO) by the first half of 2026, setting the stage for one of India's highly anticipated stock market debuts.

Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman of parent firm Reliance Industries, told shareholders on Friday.

Jio aimed to expand its revenue, subscriber base and digital offerings for a higher valuation before an initial public offering, Reuters has reported exclusively in July.

On Friday, Ambani outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.