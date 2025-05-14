Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AMD announces new $6 billion share buyback plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AMD announces new $6 billion share buyback plan

AMD announces new $6 billion share buyback plan

A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 May 2025 09:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chip major Advanced Micro Devices on Wednesday said its board has approved a new $6 billion share buyback program, boosting its total repurchase authority to about $10 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement