American AI firms try to poke holes in disruptive DeepSeek

SAN FRANCISCO: Developers at leading US AI firms are praising the DeepSeek AI models that have leapt into prominence while also trying to poke holes in the notion that their multi-billion dollar technology has been bested by a Chinese newcomer's low-cost alternative.

Chinese startup DeepSeek on Monday (Jan 27) sparked a stock selloff and its free AI assistant overtook OpenAI's ChatGPT atop Apple's App Store in the US, harnessing a model it said it trained on Nvidia's lower-capability H800 processor chips using under US$6 million.

As worries about competition reverberated across the US stock market, some AI experts applauded DeepSeek's strong team and up-to-date research but remained unfazed by the development, said people familiar with the thinking at four of the leading AI labs, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the record.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X that R1, one of several models DeepSeek released in recent weeks, "is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price." Nvidia said in a statement DeepSeek's achievement proved the need for more of its chips.

Software maker Snowflake decided Monday to add DeepSeek models to its AI model marketplace after receiving a flurry of customer inquiries.

With employees also calling DeepSeek's models "amazing," the US software seller weighed the potential risks of hosting AI technology developed in China before ultimately deciding to offer it to clients, said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake's executive vice president of product.

"We decided that as long as we are clear to customers, we see no issues supporting it," he said.