American Airlines to roll out free Wi-Fi for loyalty program members
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines flight takes off from Reagan Washington National Airport as the U.S. government shutdown continues in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

06 Jan 2026 10:08PM
Jan ‌6 : American Airlines said on Tuesday it would launch free in-flight Wi-Fi in partnership with telecom firm AT&T for customers enrolled in the carrier's loyalty ‌program.

Airlines are increasingly competing ‌on free onboard internet access as they vie for loyalty-driven customers.

"Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn't just a perk — it's essential for today's travelers," ‍Heather Garboden, chief customer officer of American Airlines, said in a statement.

In 2023, Delta Air Lines became ​the first major ‌U.S. carrier to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi in partnership ​with T-Mobile. In 2025, United Airlines partnered ⁠with Elon Musk's ‌Starlink for in-flight internet ​services.

American Airlines said the rollout of Wi-Fi would begin in ‍January and be available on nearly ⁠all of its flights by early ​spring.

Source: Reuters
