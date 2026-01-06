American Airlines to roll out free Wi-Fi for loyalty program members

Jan 6 : American Airlines said on Tuesday it would launch free in-flight Wi-Fi in partnership with telecom firm AT&T for customers enrolled in the carrier's loyalty program.
Airlines are increasingly competing on free onboard internet access as they vie for loyalty-driven customers.
"Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn't just a perk — it's essential for today's travelers," Heather Garboden, chief customer officer of American Airlines, said in a statement.
In 2023, Delta Air Lines became the first major U.S. carrier to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile. In 2025, United Airlines partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink for in-flight internet services.
American Airlines said the rollout of Wi-Fi would begin in January and be available on nearly all of its flights by early spring.