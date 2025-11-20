Amkor shares rally in late trade, to work with Nvidia on packaging 

Shares in Amkor Technology rose more than 8 per cent in after-the-bell trading on Wednesday during Nvidia's conference call after the AI chip leader's chief financial officer named Amkor among companies it plans to work with on chip packaging.

Amkor shares were last at $33.58 after hitting a high of $34.75 after closing the regular session up 2.4 per cent at $31.43.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress told investors the company plans to work with Amkor and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint over the next four years.

Nvidia last month said it produced its first "Blackwell" AI chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's Arizona factory but before those chips can be sold, they must be shipped to Taiwan for an advanced packaging process.