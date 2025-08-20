Analog Devices forecasts upbeat results on strong industrial demand

Analog Devices forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as the company anticipates stable demand for its products despite tariff uncertainty.

The chipmaker has benefited from increased demand in its industrial segment, resulting in healthy bookings trends and growth in its order backlog, as manufacturers pulled forward shipments amid shifting U.S. tariff policies.

Shares of the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company rose about 4 per cent in premarket trading.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $3.00 billion, plus or minus $100 million, above analysts' estimates of $2.82 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On an adjusted basis, the company expects fourth-quarter, profit per share to be $2.22, plus or minus 10 cents, above analysts' estimates of $2.03.

"We closed the third quarter with continued backlog growth and healthy bookings trends, notably in the Industrial end market," said CEO Vincent Roche.

Industrial revenue, which accounts for 45 per cent of the company's total sales, rose 23 per cent to $1.29 billion in the third quarter.

The industrial segment focuses on providing advanced semiconductor solutions that power automation, sensing and control systems across various industries.

Sales in the automotive segment grew 22 per cent to $850.6 million for the third quarter.

The company posted third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, above analysts' estimates of $2.77 billion.