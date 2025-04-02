Andreessen Horowitz in talks to help buy out TikTok's Chinese owners, FT reports

U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is in talks to invest in TikTok as part of an effort led by President Donald Trump to wrest control of the popular video app from its Chinese owners, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Silicon Valley Trump supporter and Andreessen Horowitz's co-founder, Marc Andreessen, is in talks to add new outside investment that will buy out TikTok's Chinese investors, as part of a bid led by Oracle and other American investors to carve it out of its parent company ByteDance, the report said.

The offer has recently emerged as the frontrunner ahead of a deadline on April 5, FT said, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

TikTok and Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.