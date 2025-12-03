Anthropic acquires developer tool startup Bun to scale AI coding

Dec 2 : Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic said on Tuesday it has acquired Bun, which helps developers run and manage codes more effectively, as the Claude maker looks to boost the speed and stability of its coding agent.

Bun is expected to help Anthropic scale its code‑generation tool Claude Code, which reached an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion since its launch earlier this year. Anthropic had already been using Bun for several months.

Claude Code, generally available since May, has been adopted by large enterprises including Netflix, Spotify and Salesforce.

"Bun will be instrumental in helping us build the infrastructure for the next generation of software," Anthropic said.

Founded by Jarred Sumner in 2021, Bun serves as an all-in-one software toolkit, combining code runtime, package management, bundling and testing.

The deal, financial terms of which were not known, marks a significant move by Anthropic into developer tooling and follows rapid expansions fueled by major backers.

Last month, Microsoft and Nvidia announced plans to invest up to $15 billion in Anthropic, in the latest AI-driven tie-up that also includes a $30 billion commitment by the Claude maker to use Microsoft's cloud services.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI staff, Anthropic was recently valued at $183 billion and has become a major rival to OpenAI, driven by the strong adoption of its services by enterprise customers.