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Anthropic to add US voting information to Claude before midterms
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Anthropic to add US voting information to Claude before midterms

Anthropic to add US voting information to Claude before midterms

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand are shown in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Oct 2026 04:10AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2026 04:17AM)
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Oct 14 : Anthropic said on Wednesday it would add official US voting information from nonprofit Democracy Works to its Claude AI chatbot later this month, ahead of the November midterm elections.

The AI company said its goal was to position Claude as a useful tool for political conversations, while preventing election-related abuse.

"Today, conversations that touch broadly on politics, public policy or social issues account for about 5.75 per cent of all conversations in the United States on Claude.ai, our consumer app," the company said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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