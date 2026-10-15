Anthropic to add US voting information to Claude before midterms

Oct 14 : Anthropic said on Wednesday it would add official US voting information from nonprofit Democracy Works and election results to its Claude AI chatbot later this month, ahead of the November midterms.

The AI company said its goal was to position Claude as a useful tool for political conversations, while preventing election-related abuse.

"Today, conversations that touch broadly on politics, public policy or social issues account for about 5.75 per cent of all conversations in the United States on Claude.ai, our consumer app," the company said in a statement, citing analysis of 250,000 US conversations.

The move comes as AI companies increasingly position chatbots as sources of news and information, potentially helping Anthropic draw more users during the election cycle.

About 0.51 per cent of Claude conversations are specifically about elections or voting, Anthropic said, adding that it expects political and election-related queries to rise as election day approaches.

Later this month, US users seeking voting logistics will receive answers drawn directly from Democracy Works’ database of state and local election sources.

Anthropic said requests for recommendations on how to vote were extremely rare, accounting for just 0.01 per cent of U.S. conversations.