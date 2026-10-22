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Anthropic adds former Harvard science dean to oversight body
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Anthropic adds former Harvard science dean to oversight body

Anthropic adds former Harvard science dean to oversight body

Anthropic’s logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic’s office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

22 Oct 2026 01:49AM
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Oct 21 : Anthropic said on Wednesday that Christopher Stubbs, former dean of science at Harvard University, had joined its oversight body, which holds the power to appoint a majority of the AI startup's board.

Here are some details:

• The oversight group, known as the Long-Term Benefit Trust, advises leadership on major decisions involving AI risks and societal impacts

• Anthropic's trust also includes former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and national security expert Richard Fontaine

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• Stubbs, an experimental physicist and professor of physics and of astronomy at Harvard, was part of the High-Z Supernova Search Team that helped discover the accelerating expansion of the universe

• Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, operates as a Public Benefit Corporation, a structure that formally allows it to balance shareholder interests with broader societal considerations

Source: Reuters
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