Anthropic adds former Harvard science dean to oversight body

Oct 21 : Anthropic said on Wednesday that Christopher Stubbs, former dean of science at Harvard University, had joined its oversight body, which holds the power to appoint a majority of the AI startup's board.

Here are some details:

• The oversight group, known as the Long-Term Benefit Trust, advises leadership on major decisions involving AI risks and societal impacts

• Anthropic's trust also includes former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and national security expert Richard Fontaine

• Stubbs, an experimental physicist and professor of physics and of astronomy at Harvard, was part of the High-Z Supernova Search Team that helped discover the accelerating expansion of the universe

• Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, operates as a Public Benefit Corporation, a structure that formally allows it to balance shareholder interests with broader societal considerations