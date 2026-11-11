Anthropic brings Claude to Google Meet to tackle tasks live

Nov 10 : Anthropic said on Tuesday it was bringing its Claude assistant to video conference platform Google Meet, as the company pushes to integrate AI deeper into everyday office work.

Earlier in the day, Anthropic launched a roadshow for its highly anticipated US initial public offering, with plans to raise as much as $64.4 billion at a $1.02 trillion valuation. The offering will test investors' appetite for the AI boom and Anthropic's massive spending plans.

Called Claude Meetings, the new feature will let users add Claude to video calls as a visible participant. Anthropic said Claude would be able to follow the conversation and turn discussions into work in real time, while also drafting plans, creating timelines and answering questions in the call's chat.

The feature is designed to shift AI's role in meetings from simply recording or summarizing conversations to doing the work that follows from them while the discussion is still taking place, Anthropic said.

"People describe what they have in mind, like an app for their team or a new way to look at the numbers, and Claude builds it with them," the company added.

Claude Meetings is launching in beta for Anthropic's Team and Enterprise customers initially through Google Meet, although the company plans to expand it to other meeting platforms.

The rollout is part of a broader push by Anthropic to make Claude an active participant in knowledge work. The company said it was also introducing Claude Whiteboards, which lets teams turn discussions into timelines and action plans, as well as Claude Sheets and Claude Data.