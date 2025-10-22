Anthropic, Google in talks on cloud deal worth tens of billions, Bloomberg News reports

AI startup Anthropic is in talks with Google to secure additional computing power valued in the high tens of billions of dollars, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which has not been finalized yet, includes Alphabet's Google providing cloud computing services to Anthropic, according to the report.

Alphabet's stock gained 2.3 per cent in trading after the bell.

Google declined to comment, while Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthropic, which counts Google and Amazon.com as its major investors, is the creator of the Claude chatbot and competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT for AI dominance.

Anthropic is projecting to more than double and potentially nearly triple its annualized revenue run rate next year, fueled by the rapid adoption of its enterprise products, Reuters had exclusively reported last week.

The company is on track to meet an internal goal of $9 billion in annual revenue run rate - a calculation of annual revenue extrapolated from the current sales pace - by the end of 2025.