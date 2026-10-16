Anthropic grants AI evaluator METR employee-level access to its models

Oct 15 : Anthropic said on Thursday it has granted a team from nonprofit AI evaluator METR employee-level access to its systems, allowing the group to independently assess its advanced models, safety practices and risk management.

The announcement follows concerns among researchers and evaluators that leading AI labs could wield too much influence over independent reviews through publication restrictions and control over access to sensitive information.

Six METR employees have been provided company hardware, office space and access to internal tools and systems broadly comparable to those available to Anthropic's own risk assessment teams, the company said.

Anthropic added that METR will be able to publish independent assessments of risks, incidents and safety practices in the AI lab without prior approval, subject only to limited redactions covering areas such as customer data, privileged information and certain model architecture details.