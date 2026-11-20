NEW YORK, Nov 19 : Anthropic's IPO is having a blockbuster first day following the AI lab's record-setting fundraising.

Shares opened more than 30 per cent above their offering price on Thursday at $111.50 a share, conferring a $2 trillion market value - a level exceeded by only a handful of US-listed firms. By reaching that level at the open on Thursday the firm outpaced rival SpaceX, whose value at its opening trade in June hit $1.96 trillion.

The company on Wednesday evening priced its offering above range and increased the number of shares being sold, initially valuing the Claude chatbot maker at $1.5 trillion and defying concerns about the state of one of the pillars of the artificial intelligence boom.

Shares across the AI sector were mixed as investors sift through worries about the impact of higher rates on a sector that took off during the era of easy money, an age that appears to have come to an end.

MARKET REACTION:

US STOCKS: Major indexes were mixed after opening higher, with the Nasdaq <.IXIC> up 0.1 per cent after rising as much as 2 per cent after the open and the S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent after earlier rising nearly 1 per cent.

BONDS: US Treasury yields were little changed, with the 2-year yield flat at 4.8 per cent and the 10-year yield flat at 5.066 per cent.

FOREX: The dollar index was off 0.03 per cent at 103.79.

COMMENTS:

TONY, TRZCINKA, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT, BOSTON:

"The market is looking through this strong IPO. It doesn’t settle the concerns driving the de-rating of the trade due to changes at Nvidia, (Democratic) blue wave and sentiment in Washington DC."

MICHAEL ROSEN, CIO, ANGELES INVESTMENTS, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA:

“The ANT IPO saw strong demand, giving a near-term boost to sentiment in the AI ecosystem. But it doesn’t change some of the fundamental challenges that have arisen with the departure of Jensen Huang at Nvidia or the political pushback on data center, and AI in general, development.“Demand for computing power remains strong, so this is not an industry in imminent collapse, but there is a realignment of marginal winners and losers among investors, and those with existing computing power in a stronger position than those without. So hyperscalers, with strong balance sheets and cash flows may be better positioned than those more exposed to the pure growth of data center buildout.“We continue to emphasize to investors that historically disruptive technological advances favor those companies that can harness the new technology to create new products and services over those that supply the new technology. Some of those beneficiaries will be existing companies that are most adaptable, but many will be entirely new companies that are being started now or are yet to be born. Investors should alter their investment approach to align with the theme of successfully adapting to this disruptive technology.”

TALLEY LEGER, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WEALTH CONSULTING GROUP, KEYPORT, NEW JERSEY:

“While Anthropic represents top-tier artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with massive revenue momentum, it isn't a prudent 'buy-at-any-price' opportunity for retail wealth clients . . . We like the enterprise AI narrative, but we do not like overpaying for market sentiment. Patience is a strategy. Let the initial volatility settle, the lock-up period expire, and the company deliver 2–3 quarters of public reporting before establishing a position. . . History shows that retail investors buying hot tech IPOs on day one historically underperform broad market indexes over a 3-year horizon once the initial pop fades.”

SHAWN SNYDER, ECONOMIC STRATEGIST, POTOMAC FUND MANAGEMENT, BETHESDA, MARYLAND:

“Anthropic’s IPO could provide a much-needed boost to sentiment across the AI ecosystem, as the offering is certainly generating considerable excitement among investors. However, enthusiasm for AI is increasingly competing with concerns about the rising cost of capital, particularly as some Federal Reserve policymakers are discussing the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in December. A successful debut could lift sentiment, though sustaining that enthusiasm may be more difficult.“Over the next 6–12 months, the one indicator we would watch is AI stock market breadth relative to the broader technology sector. The volatility around AI is still frequently described as investor jitters rather than outright fear. In our view, the first sign that AI enthusiasm has peaked may not be a slowdown in AI spending, but the moment investors stop rewarding companies simply for being associated with AI.”

MARK HACKETT, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, NATIONWIDE FINANCIAL, PHILADELPHIA:

“Sentiment and positioning have shifted at a tremendous pace for the AI trade. It is no surprise that Anthropic is highly anticipated, as it is a leader, where the skepticism is more around the more speculative and risky crowd. How the AI space trades today will show if investors are committing new capital or simply reallocating funds from elsewhere. Strength among the competitors and complements would be an encouraging sign that the selloff is near the end, but weakness would tell a different story.”

GIL LURIA, HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH, D.A. DAVIDSON, PORTLAND, OREGON:

"Anthropic’s IPO is pivotal for the AI investment cycle. A successful IPO could extend the cycle by years and an unsuccessful IPO could stall investment. Indication that the IPO is shaping up well would be very positive for other AI-related stocks."

JOE ZIDLE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, CRESSET, NEW YORK:

“Landmark IPOs tend to mark turning points in sentiment, so I interpret the success of ANT as an endorsement of the road ahead. Public investors are paying up, and that tells you that the debate has moved from ‘Is this real?’ to ‘Who captures the value?’ That’s a far healthier conversation for the whole AI ecosystem.”