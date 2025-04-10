Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Anthropic intensifies AI competition with $200 plan for Claude models
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Anthropic intensifies AI competition with $200 plan for Claude models

Anthropic intensifies AI competition with $200 plan for Claude models

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

10 Apr 2025 03:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon-backed artificial intelligence startup Anthropic on Wednesday introduced a $200 plan for its Claude chatbot customers who use its generative AI models extensively.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The OpenAI competitor's move underscores generative AI companies' race to make their models more lucrative for users, offering the most sophisticated GenAI products.

KEY QUOTE

"In addition to more usage, Max plan users will also have priority access to our newest features and models," Anthropic said in a blog post.

"The top request from our most active users has been expanded Claude access."

BY THE NUMBERS

Customers have the option to either pay $100 per month for five times the amount of usage as Anthropic's Pro plan, or pay $200 per month for 20 times the usage.

Generative AI leader OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro costs $200 per month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement