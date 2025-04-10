Anthropic intensifies AI competition with $200 plan for Claude models

Amazon-backed artificial intelligence startup Anthropic on Wednesday introduced a $200 plan for its Claude chatbot customers who use its generative AI models extensively.

The OpenAI competitor's move underscores generative AI companies' race to make their models more lucrative for users, offering the most sophisticated GenAI products.

"In addition to more usage, Max plan users will also have priority access to our newest features and models," Anthropic said in a blog post.

"The top request from our most active users has been expanded Claude access."

Customers have the option to either pay $100 per month for five times the amount of usage as Anthropic's Pro plan, or pay $200 per month for 20 times the usage.

Generative AI leader OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro costs $200 per month.