Anthropic launches dashboard, animation tools for Claude

Oct 8 : Anthropic on Thursday launched tools that allow users to create data dashboards and animations through Claude, as AI companies vie to broaden their suite of workplace productivity applications.

Here are some details:

• Claude Dashboards, available in beta on paid plans, connects to business data platforms and customer-management systems, enabling users to build live dashboards and analyses from plain-language queries

• Claude Motion, in beta for Team and Enterprise customers, allows users to create editable animations and export them as video files

• Anthropic said the tools were aimed at helping users analyze business data and create visual content without coding

• The company also made its Claude Docs, Slides and Design tools generally available across all Claude plans after beta testing