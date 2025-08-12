Logo
Anthropic offers AI chatbot Claude to US government for $1
Anthropic offers AI chatbot Claude to US government for $1

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Aug 2025 09:03PM
Amazon.com-backed Anthropic said on Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI model to the U.S. government for $1, joining a growing list of artificial intelligence startups proposing lucrative deals to win federal contracts.

This comes days after OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude were added to the government's list of approved AI vendors.

""America's AI leadership requires that our government institutions have access to the most capable, secure AI tools available," CEO Dario Amodei said.

Rival OpenAI had announced a similar offer last week, wherein ChatGPT Enterprise was made available to participating U.S. federal agencies for $1 per agency for the next year.

Source: Reuters
