NEW YORK, Nov 18 : Options on Anthropic shares could begin trading as soon as Monday, giving investors a new way to wager on the AI company's prospects as market participants expect heavy interest.

Cboe Global Markets expects to list the contracts two business days after the stock begins trading, pending industry readiness. “The Anthropic IPO could be yet another catalyst, bringing a new wave of investors and trading activity to the options market," said Rob Hocking, Cboe’s global head of derivatives. "It’s great to see investor education driving this growth, as more people learn how options let them define their risk. An exciting trend and one we expect to continue.”

The Claude developer is expected to price its IPO later on Wednesday, and the shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

"We expect significant interest in Anthropic options once they list," said Garrett DeSimone, head quant at OptionMetrics. "The combination of AI-driven enthusiasm and the lottery-like payoff profile typical of IPOs are likely to draw investors immediately. As one of the most concentrated pure-play exposures to AI, the stock is also likely to be highly volatile."

Interest in Anthropic options could exceed the interest in SpaceX options earlier this year, said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Capital Market Laboratories, citing oversubscription that is pushing the company's valuation higher and could invite various positioning ahead of the deal, as well as the market backdrop.

"The AI trade is melting down," Gottlieb said. "Many feel it is overdone, while many others feel it's the popping of a bubble. Whenever there is such opposing views in a heated market, we get a lot of option positioning."

Options give holders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell shares at a set price within a certain period. They offer investors a cheaper way to gain exposure to a stock and to express their views on both short-term price moves and longer-term positioning.

Anthropic’s $64 billion IPO has drawn stronger early institutional demand than the offering of SpaceX, with the book six times oversubscribed last week, Reuters previously reported.

The IPO has drawn anticipation from investors, with Wall Street rolling out products tied to the stock, hosting client events and giving away merchandise ahead of the AI company's potentially record launch.