NEW YORK, Nov 23 : Options on Anthropic shares started trading in brisk volume on Monday, giving investors a new way to bet on the artificial intelligence company's prospects days after its market debut.

Some 160,000 Anthropic options contracts traded in the first hour, making the company one of the 25 most heavily traded names in the options market on Monday, according to data from options analytics service Mercury Alerts.

Options offer investors a relatively low-cost way to gain exposure to a company's stock. They can be used to hedge against risk or to speculate on price movements.

Trading volume in Anthropic options was about evenly split between calls and puts, the data showed. Calls give holders the right to buy shares at a fixed price, while puts give holders the right to sell shares at a fixed price.

At its current pace, the stock's options volume is on track to top 600,000 contracts for the day, according to Mercury Alerts. While robust, that volume would fall well short of the record of 1.8 million contracts traded at the launch of options on SpaceX in June.

Anthropic shares were down 2 per cent at $87.33, even as AI-linked stocks bounced back strongly in early trading after chip giant Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its CEO.