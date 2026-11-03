Anthropic plans Australian share offer in IPO, CommSec says

Nov 3 : AI giant Anthropic, which filed for a US IPO last week, is expected to include an Australian retail share offer in its prospectus to be filed with the country's corporate regulator, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's broking unit said on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• Commonwealth Securities (CommSec) said it will act as lead Australian retail broker for Anthropic's Australian retail offer, if the IPO proceeds

• Anthropic will not be applying for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, CommSec added

• The Claude maker, which is expected to go public before Thanksgiving, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT" after the IPO closes

• Anthropic's listing comes as investors evaluate whether AI-driven capital expenditure will deliver returns to justify sky-high valuations

• Some current and prospective investors are weighing a $1.5 trillion valuation, down from roughly $2 trillion, after the startup disclosed financial details at a recent investor event, Reuters has reported

• The company expects to incur nearly half ​of the $895.4 billion in spending commitments related ​to AI infrastructure buildouts before December ⁠31, 2030, adding to investors' concerns ahead of the IPO