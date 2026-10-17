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Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers, Politico reports
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Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers, Politico reports

Anthropic quietly pitches its own AI safety bill to lawmakers, Politico reports

People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

17 Oct 2026 06:37AM
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Oct 16 : Anthropic representatives have quietly pitched Capitol Hill lawmakers on a draft bill to regulate frontier AI safety and security, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the efforts.

The bill would let the government block a model's release or use only if it poses a foreseeable, imminent risk of more than $1 billion in damages, or of killing or seriously injuring more than 50 people, according to the report.

Here are some details:

• The risk must stem from the creation or release of a biological weapon, the model evading its developer’s controls or a cyberattack, Politico reported

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• Anthropic and the Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

• Under the bill, independent evaluators, which would register with the Commerce Department, would be tasked with periodically evaluating the lab and its frontier models, according to the report

• The labs could pay these evaluators, provided the payment is not tied to the evaluation's outcome, the report said

• If the evaluators determine there is “imminent enumerated risk” for a company’s frontier models, they must report it to Commerce within 72 hours of completing their assessment, Politico reported

• While the Commerce Department could request a judge to halt a model after determining risk, the language explicitly prohibits any other US government department, agency, or officer from suspending development, deployment, or internal use, according to the report

• A federal judge for the District Court for the District of Columbia could order the suspension of a model, the report said

Source: Reuters
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