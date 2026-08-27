Anthropic to rent AI computing power from Nscale for $45 billion, source says

Aug 26 : Anthropic will spend $45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move comes as the AI startup looks to secure capacity to meet an anticipated surge in demand for products such as its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Nscale, a cloud infrastructure provider, will deploy Nvidia's new Vera Rubin chips to support Anthropic's computing needs, the person said.

The six-year agreement represents about 460 megawatts of power capacity.

Anthropic has moved aggressively in recent months to overcome capacity constraints for its services. It agreed in May to rent the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in ​Memphis, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and 300 megawatts of new capacity.

Anthropic declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the development earlier on Wednesday.