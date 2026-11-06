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Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude
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Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude

Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude

FILE PHOTO: An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

06 Nov 2026 02:01AM
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Nov 5 : Anthropic said on Thursday it is rolling out a personal finance feature for its Claude chatbot in beta this week to paid subscribers, ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Here are more details:

• Feature will be available on Claude's Pro, Max and Ultra plans in the US, Anthropic said in a blog post

• Users can link bank and card accounts via Plaid — a service that connects apps to banks — and ask Claude about balances, spending and bills in plain language

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• Anthropic said access is read-only; it cannot move, manage or invest money, and the tool is not designed to give investment advice

• The company said the feature carries no ads or sponsored recommendations, and that conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train its models

Source: Reuters
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