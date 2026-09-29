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Anthropic rolls out second Claude 5.5 model as it builds toward IPO
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Anthropic rolls out second Claude 5.5 model as it builds toward IPO

Anthropic rolls out second Claude 5.5 model as it builds toward IPO

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Sep 2026 02:02AM
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Sept 28 : Anthropic on Monday released Claude Sonnet 5.5, the second model in its Claude 5.5 family, as the AI lab expands its product lineup ahead of a planned IPO.

Here are some more details:

• Sonnet 5.5 is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, unchanged from its predecessor, Sonnet 5. Anthropic said the model needs fewer tokens to complete the same work.

• The company said Sonnet 5.5 is a faster, lower-cost complement to Claude Opus 5.5, which it launched last week at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.

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• The model is the company's second launch amid growing debate over AI risks. Chief executive Dario Amodei earlier this month called on the global AI community to slow down the pace of releasing new capabilities to address safety concerns.

• The company said enterprise customers account for about 80 per cent of its business, with clients including Salesforce, Databricks, Goldman Sachs and Novo Nordisk.

• Anthropic said the model is suited to everyday enterprise tasks such as coding, document creation and spreadsheet work.

• A third model, Haiku 5.5, designed for fast, high-volume work, is due soon.

Source: Reuters
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