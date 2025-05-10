Anthropic says DOJ's proposal in Google search case could chill AI investment

The U.S. Department of Justice's proposals in an antitrust case against Alphabet's Google risk chilling artificial intelligence investments, AI startup and Google partner Anthropic said in a court filing on Friday.

Part of the proposal that would require Google to give the DOJ advance notice of its proposed AI investments and partnerships "would harm, not benefit, AI competition," the company said in court papers filed in Washington.

The judge overseeing the case is considering what measures Google should be required to take to restore competition in the market for online search engines.

The DOJ and state attorneys general have expressed concerns that Google could extend its dominance to AI.