Anthropic signs lease for first Canadian data center

Oct 16 : Anthropic has signed a lease with EverWind for data center capacity at Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, marking the Claude maker’s first data center agreement in Canada, a company executive said on Friday.

Here are some more details:

• Separately, EverWind unveiled plans to invest more than C$10 billion in the data center campus and wind power projects in Nova Scotia, calling it the largest privately funded investment in the province’s history.

• Data centers have faced criticism over their heavy power and water use and the strain they place on local infrastructure.

• Jacob Glick, Anthropic’s head of public policy for Canada, said the company would protect ratepayers and water resources while ensuring local communities benefit.

• Anthropic spent $7.33 billion on computing and infrastructure last year, a threefold surge from 2024.

• The company is preparing for a US IPO that could value it at more than $2 trillion, although New York City Comptroller Mark Levine has urged it to delay the offering over safety and governance concerns.