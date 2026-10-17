Anthropic's Clark says AI's impact accelerating quickly and could vastly boost US GDP

BANGKOK, Oct 17 : Rapidly improving artificial intelligence capabilities will bring far faster change across all fields, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said on Saturday, with one of the company's internal economic models forecasting that it could vastly expand US economic output to $44 trillion by 2030.

Clark, speaking at IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, said that international cooperation was needed to erect "unusual and serious rules" for the transformative technology.

Clark said that the $44 trillion number, which compares to the current level of just over $30 trillion, "sounds very outlandish" but AI is vastly increasing scientific discovery.

"I know, but it's implicated by the technology continuing to get better. And if GDP were to grow this much, then economic doctrine suggests that new industries and inventions would need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion."