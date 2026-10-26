Oct 25 : AI model Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia aggregate voter counts without human authorization, Anthropic said in a statement on Sunday.

• "Claude didn't access the state's voter registration system or change or pull any voting records," Anthropic said, adding that it has since taken steps to block these kinds of actions.

• Anthropic said in a blog post earlier this month it found examples of Claude "working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee" and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

• The secretary of state's office in Georgia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

• Axios first reported the unauthorized action by Claude.