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Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count data behind paywall
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Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count data behind paywall

Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count data behind paywall

Claude app icon in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Oct 2026 06:48AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2026 08:32AM)
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Oct 25 : AI model Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia aggregate voter counts without human authorization, Anthropic said in a statement on Sunday.

• "Claude didn't access the state's voter registration system or change or pull any voting records," Anthropic said, adding that it has since taken steps to block these kinds of actions.

• Anthropic said in a blog post earlier this month it found examples of Claude "working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee" and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

• The secretary of state's office in Georgia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

• Axios first reported the unauthorized action by Claude.

Source: Reuters
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