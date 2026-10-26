Oct 25 : Anthropic's Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia voter data without human authorization, Axios reported on Sunday.

• "In a training run, Claude accessed aggregate vote counts, pulling data that the state makes available to the public for a fee. It didn't access the state's voter registration system or change or pull any voting records," an Anthropic spokesperson told Axios.

• Anthropic said earlier this month it found examples of Claude "working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee" and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

• Anthropic and the Georgia secretary of state's office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.