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Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count information behind paywall, Axios reports
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Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count information behind paywall, Axios reports

Anthropic's Claude accessed Georgia state vote count information behind paywall, Axios reports

FILE PHOTO: Claude logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Oct 2026 06:48AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2026 07:15AM)
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Oct 25 : Anthropic's Claude bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available US state of Georgia voter data without human authorization, Axios reported on Sunday. 

• "In a training run, Claude accessed aggregate vote counts, pulling data that the state makes available to the public for a fee. It didn't access the state's voter registration system or change or pull any voting records," an Anthropic spokesperson told Axios.

• Anthropic said earlier this month it found examples of Claude "working around a restriction to reach data that was gated by a token or a fee" and some of these cases involved websites run by US government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.

• Anthropic and the Georgia secretary of state's office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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