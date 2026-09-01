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Apple alleges OpenAI employee accessed circuit plans after joining startup
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Apple alleges OpenAI employee accessed circuit plans after joining startup

Apple alleges OpenAI employee accessed circuit plans after joining startup
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Apple alleges OpenAI employee accessed circuit plans after joining startup
FILE PHOTO: The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
01 Sep 2026 04:41AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2026 04:48AM)
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SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 : Apple on Monday alleged that a defendant in its trade secret case against ChatGPT creator OpenAI accessed a power converter circuit schematic while at OpenAI, according to a filing in U.S. federal court.

•Apple alleged that Chang Liu, a former Apple senior system electrical engineer, accessed the circuit and trained an AI agent using proprietary Apple information in March 2026.

•Apple says the new evidence came to light from a MacBook computer OpenAI provided to Apple on August 21 as part of legal proceedings.

•Apple is asking a U.S. federal court to expedite discovery proceedings in the trade secret case against OpenAI.

•OpenAI has sought to dismiss Apple's lawsuit, saying it is building products that are "entirely new."

•OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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