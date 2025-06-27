Apple changes App Store rules in EU to comply with antitrust order

SAN FRANCISCO :Apple on Thursday changed rules and fees in its App Store in the European Union after the bloc's antitrust regulators ordered it to remove commercial barriers to sending customers outside the store.

Apple said developers will pay a 20 per cent processing fee for purchases made via the App Store, though the fees could go as low as 13 per cent for Apple's small-business program.

Developers who send customers outside the App Store for payment will pay a minimum fee of 5 per cent and at most 15 per cent. Developers will also be able to use as many links as they wish to send users to outside forms of payment.

The changes are aimed at trying to help Apple avoid a 500 million euro ($570 million) fine threatened by EU antitrust regulators in April.

“The European Commission is requiring Apple to make a series of additional changes to the App Store. We disagree with this outcome and plan to appeal," Apple said in a statement.