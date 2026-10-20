Apple to host 'Pro and tell' event on October 28 in LA

(Refiles to correct syntax in the last bullet, spell out "October" in headline and add media packaging code to broaden distribution)

Oct 19 : Apple said on Monday it would host a "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28, the latest in a series of product launches as the iPhone maker expands its hardware lineup and AI offerings.

The event is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg News, a long-awaited change to the Mac lineup.

Here are some details:

• The event follows Apple's September launch of the Duo foldable iPhone and last week's unveiling of the HomeView smart-home hub and other Siri-powered home devices

• It comes amid efforts by chief executive John Ternus to speed up product development and simplify the company's structure, according to analysts

• Apple typically holds an annual developers conference focused on software in June, and often conducts fall events centered on iPhones and other consumer devices