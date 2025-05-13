Apple introduces new accessibility features including braille note taker

Apple said on Tuesday it is bringing a host of new features later this year that are geared towards making its devices more accessible, including a braille note taker and expanded 'zoom' for its mixed-reality headsets, Vision Pro.

For users who are blind or visually impaired, vision accessibility features will be expanded using Vision Pro's camera system. The updated zoom features can help users magnify everything in view using the main camera, the iPhone maker said.

"We are dedicated to pushing forward with new accessibility features for all of our products," said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives.

Apple will allow approved apps to access the main camera on Vision Pro to provide live, person-to-person assistance for visual interpretation in apps such as Be My Eyes.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Be My Eyes is an application that connects people who are blind or visually impaired with volunteers and companies worldwide through live video.

The Vision Pro, lauded by analysts for its technology, represents Apple's entry into the headset market otherwise dominated by Meta Platforms.

Apple is also introducing 'Braille Access' that turns iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Vision Pro into a braille note taker.

With this feature, users can open any app by typing with a connected braille device or Braille Screen Input - an Apple system that allows users to enter braille into their devices.

Apple's new features also include a system-wide reading mode designed to make text easier to read for users with disabilities such as dyslexia or low vision, the company said.